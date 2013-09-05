Stimulate your creativity with ‘Coffee and a Chat’

Award-winning digital agency Crafted have come up with a new way to stimulate your creativity. Launching a new marketing campaign, they've created a showreel of their stellar work and if shared, will enter you into a competition to win a ‘Stimulate Your Creativity’ prize package.
The 'Coffee and a Chat' campaign sees a prize of a £100 voucher for a boutique Ipswich venue, a HD pocket video camera, a £20 cinema voucher, a Moleskine ‘Evernote’ smart notebook and a digital marketing consultation with Crafted, it's a prize not to be sniffed at.
Tom Gillman, Head of Sales and Marketing at Crafted said "As most of Crafted’s relationships start with informal conversations to find out a bit more about our clients’ businesses and objectives, the ‘coffee and a chat’ theme was a natural fit".
Head to the Coffee and a Chat website to enter.
