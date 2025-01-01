Apple may finally fix its most infuriating design crime

News
By
published

But do we really want a mouse we can talk to?

Apple Magic Mouse with soundwaves behind it
(Image credit: Apple / Future / Jumping Jax via Unsplash)

We've tested dozens of Apple products over the years and given positive reviews to most, but even Apple has its off days. The Magic Mouse remains one of its most infuriating product designs due to one big flaw.

The problem is the location of the charging port on the bottom of the device. Even after the Magic Mouse was updated from Lightning to USB-C, the port location continues to render it useless while charging. The latest rumours suggest that Apple plans to finally fix with an all-new mouse design, but it sounds like we might get much more than we bargained for.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles