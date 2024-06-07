Apple WWDC 2024: get ready for lots of AI news

News
By
published

Everything we expect to learn about iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 and more.

Apple WWDC 2024 is taking place on Monday, and we're expecting updates on all of the software' giant's main operating systems. We expect artificial intelligence to be high on the agenda, with AI-driven features predicted for iOS 18, iPad OS 18 and MacOS 15.

Last year's event set the bar high, giving us our first glimpse of Apple Vision Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, MacStudio M2 Ultra and MacPro M2 Ultra, as well as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS Sonoma and WatchOS 10 – see our WWDC 2023 report). Since Apple recently launched new hardware in the form of the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Air M2 just last month, most people aren't expecting hardware news this year, but we wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of news on an M4 Mac. That possible curveball aside, we've outlined our main predictions below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles