Apple fans – We've found not one, not two, but three great MacBook deals for you today (you're welcome), and they're pretty good deals too. First up is a generous $600 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) model over at B&H Photo, bringing the price down to only $1,399 for a heavily specced out laptop that's great for graphic design.

We've also spotted a deal on the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 model over at Amazon for only $999 – down from $1,299, which is a lovely $300 saving. This MacBook is a top choice for students, though be sure to double-check Apple's student discount offerings before committing to this deal to see if you can save even more. See our guide to the best MacBooks for students for some other suggestions.

Lastly, there's another great deal on one of the best laptops for photo editing with $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) model, now only $749 over at B&H Photo. This laptop might be a few years old now, released in July 2022, but that doesn't make it any less capable of running software such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and InDesign with ease.

The best MacBook deals you'll find today

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro) 512GB: was £1,999 now £1,399 at BHPhoto Save $600: This is a rare and very generous deal on the late 2023 model MacBook Pro. It includes an 11-Core M3 Pro chip, a 14-Core GPU + 16-Core Neural Engine, a whopping 18GB of unified RAM, and a stunning 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen - what more could you need? This is a top choice for various creatives, including photographers, videographers, and graphic and 3D artists.

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 13-inch) 512GB: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Save $300: This MacBook with 16GB RAM is an excellent choice for those who need more multitasking power than the entry-level 8GB that you typically get for this price. It also has 512GB of SSD storage, which is excellent for content creators and its super light design offers great portability too.



Price Context: While this is a great deal, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen on this MacBook, which was $844 during Black Friday.

