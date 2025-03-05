This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99

It's one of the best laptops for digital art and drawing, too.

ASUS Zenbook OLED deal
(Image credit: Future / ASUS)

If you're looking for a new creative laptop, then we've spotted a deal on the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED over at Best Buy, with a generous $250 off for a limited time. This brings the price to just $799.99, down from the usual $1,049.99. If you're in the UK, head over to Curry's where you can bag this laptop for only £799, down from £1,099 (saving you £300).

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is number 5 on our list of the best laptops for drawing, and we've found that the 14-inch touchscreen (3K, OLED) is excellent for drawing, thanks to its ability to lay completely flat. The display is truly stunning and a top choice for artists who prefer a traditional laptop form factor over one of the best drawing tablets for digital illustration.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (16GB, 1TB SSD)
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (16GB, 1TB SSD): was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Save: $250

Overview: We think the 14-inch ASUS Zenbook OLED is a great choice for digital artists and general creatives who need a capable laptop for handling extensive tasks and software. The boosted AI performance will no doubt come in handy for managing workloads, and you get a generous amount of RAM and storage too.

Review consensus: When we reviewed the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, we found that its lightweight package perfectly complemented its gorgeous screen. This made it perfect for working on the go, and multitasking was a breeze thanks to the AI neural processor, resulting in impressive benchmark scores. It also undercuts the MacBook Air on price, making it great value.

