This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99
It's one of the best laptops for digital art and drawing, too.
If you're looking for a new creative laptop, then we've spotted a deal on the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED over at Best Buy, with a generous $250 off for a limited time. This brings the price to just $799.99, down from the usual $1,049.99. If you're in the UK, head over to Curry's where you can bag this laptop for only £799, down from £1,099 (saving you £300).
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is number 5 on our list of the best laptops for drawing, and we've found that the 14-inch touchscreen (3K, OLED) is excellent for drawing, thanks to its ability to lay completely flat. The display is truly stunning and a top choice for artists who prefer a traditional laptop form factor over one of the best drawing tablets for digital illustration.
Other top features of the Zenbook include AI acceleration courtesy of the Core Ultra 7 processor, plus its compatibility with the ASUS Pencil 2, excellent multitasking power, and integrated Intel Arc Graphics, which are great for gaming and creative tasks. At this new low price, the ASUS Zenbook could be one of the best laptops for students on a tighter budget, and no doubt it would make a great laptop for graphic design too. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but take a look at our ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) review if you need more convincing.
The best creative laptop deal today
Save: $250
Overview: We think the 14-inch ASUS Zenbook OLED is a great choice for digital artists and general creatives who need a capable laptop for handling extensive tasks and software. The boosted AI performance will no doubt come in handy for managing workloads, and you get a generous amount of RAM and storage too.
Key features: Display: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Pro (11-core CPU / 14-core GPU)| RAM: 18GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 3.5 pounds | Ports: 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: This is the best discount we've seen on the M3 Pro MacBook to date.
Price check: Walmart: $1,994 | Best Buy: $1,799
Review consensus: When we reviewed the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, we found that its lightweight package perfectly complemented its gorgeous screen. This made it perfect for working on the go, and multitasking was a breeze thanks to the AI neural processor, resulting in impressive benchmark scores. It also undercuts the MacBook Air on price, making it great value.
Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |
Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking for the right time to buy.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1