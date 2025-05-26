We've been testing and reviewing iPads for over a decade, and we've had almost ever model in our lab in that time. We also track prices, and while the Memorial Day sale isn't Prime Day or Black Friday, the deals are just as good this year.
We're currently seeing prices that match or beat the historic record lows on almost all models, including the newly updated 2025 version of the basic iPad, which was released in March. That now starts at just
$349 $299 at Best Buy. And For pros looking for a laptop replacement for working on the go, the mighty 13in M4 iPad Pro is reduced by $220 at Amazon. That takes it to $1,079 – $20 cheaper than the previous lowest price on record.
See below for quick links to the best Memorial Day iPad deals or scroll down further for regular updates on iPad prices and accessories. If you need help choosing which model to go for, you might want to see our iPad generations guide.
- iPad 11in (A16 chip, 2025):
$349$299.99 at Best Buy
- iPad mini (A16 Pro, 2024):
$499$399 at Best Buy
- iPad Air 11in (M3, 2025):
$599$529 at Amazon
- iPad Air 13in (M3, 2025):
$799$699 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024):
$1,299$1,076.98 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11in (M4, 2024):
$999$899 at Best Buy
Memorial Day iPad deals
Save $100: We think the new 2025 M3 iPad Air is the best iPad for most people thanks to its balance of price, features and power. The M3 chip makes it powerful enough to handle creative apps like Photoshop and even video editing, and Apple Pencil Pro support makes it a great option for sketching.
Read more: See our full iPad Air M3 review
Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799 | B&H Photo: also $699
Save $50: This is the most recent iPad and was only released in March of this year. It's a fairly iterative update on the previous 2022 version, adding a faster chip, supports faster WiFi and, most importantly, starts with 128GB of storage instead of the measly 64GB that came with its predecessor.
Read more: See our full 2025 iPad review
Price check: Apple: $349 | Amazon: also $299
Save $222.02: This is the best deal we've seen yet on the supremely powerful M4-chipped iPad Pro. Release a year ago, it remains the most powerful iPad yet and could even stand in for a laptop for video editing and 3D art. It's super slim, has a bright OLED display and responsive Apple Pencil Pro support. Amazon also has $100 off the 11-inch model, now $899.
Read more: See our full iPad Pro M4 review
OFF TOPIC: the latest MacBook Air has $150 off at Amazon!
I know this is a blog on Memorial Day iPad deals, but it would be amiss not to point out that Amazon currently has some pretty incredible deals running on Apple's newest MacBook Airs too.
Several configurations have those coupon boxes showing on them right now. Tick them and you can save up to $161 off the M4 laptops, which were only released in March and which we already rated as excellent value considering that they're $100 cheaper than the previous generation's starting price AND start at 16GB of memory (see our M4 MacBook Air review).
- MacBook Air 13in (M4, 16GB): was
$999now US$849.99 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13in (M4, 24GB): was
$1,399now $1,237.18 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 15in (M4, 16GB): was
$1,199now $1,049.99 at Amazon
What about deals on older iPads?
You'd think the best Memorial Day deals would be previous-generation iPads, right? But it doesn't often work out like that these days since retailers don't tend to have a large amount of old stock to shift, and the extra saving is often so small that it doesn't make much sense.
This deal at Woot on the 2022 12.9in M2 iPad Pro is tempting, though. It works out at $207 cheaper than the Memorial Day price on the current M4 model that I've listed above. You have to bear in mind that the 2022 model doesn't have the OLED display or Apple Pencil Pro support of the newer generation. You might prefer to save a bit more and go for the new M3 Air, but this Pro does have a brighter XDR display.
- 12.9in iPad Pro (M2, 2022, 128GB): was
$1,099now $869 at Woot
How do Memorial Day iPad deals compare to other sales?
At Creative Bloq, we track the best prices on creative tech during all the main sale events each year. The best deals are usually during Black Friday, Amazon's Prime Day and in the sales just after Christmas. Memorial Day has traditionally been more about home and garden deals, but that's starting to change, and this year's iPad deals show that.
The deals I've listed above match if not beat the iPad sale deals we expect to see during the big events – and they're on the newest generations of each model. We saw the previous iPad fall as cheap as $279 during the major sale events last year, but it was released in 2022. The A16-chipped model was only released in March of this year, so $50 off is a good deal. As for the iPad Airs, we saw up to $100 off all of the M2-chipped generation last year. The M3 upgrades have only been out for two months, and already there's $100 off in at least one colour of the 13in model at Amazon and B&H Photo.
As for the M4 Pro, the best discount we had seen until now was $200 off the 13in model. Today's Memorial Day deal at Amazon beats that by $22. Meanwhile the iPad mini prices at Amazon and Best Buy have been around before but haven't been beaten yet.
If you're not finding those $100 off Memorial Day iPad Air deals, check the different colours. For the base 128GB configuration, both Amazon and B&H Photo have $100 off on the space gray colour only. Some other colours have up to $70 off. That's probably because they have more stock in that colour, which makes sense since it's the most neutral option.
Where's the best place to find Memorial Day iPad deals?
I've linked to all of the best current deals above, but if you're wondering which retailers to check, Amazon and Best Buy are fairly close. Amazon's now matching Best Buy's deals on the new 2025 iPad and the iPad mini, and it's also beating Best Buy on price by $22 for the 13in M4 iPad Pro, and by up to $100 on the new M3 iPad Airs, which are still full price at Best Buy.
Just in: B&H Photo is now matching Apple's discounts on M3 iPad Air!
Hello and welcome to our Memorial Day iPad deals live blog! We're keeping up our traditional of hunting down the best iPad deals during major sales events, and the 2025 Memorial Day sale isn't disappointing.
So far, we have the 13in M4 iPad Pro – Apple's most powerful iPad – at a record-low price of $1,076.58 at Amazon. And the new 2025 version of the basic iPad, which we reviewed just a couple of weeks ago, is down to just $299 over at Best Buy. Stay with us for more updates on the best prices on iPads and accessories.