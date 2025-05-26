Recommended reading

Memorial Day iPad deals include record-low prices on the new 2025 iPad and M3 iPad Air

LIVE: We're tracking the best iPad prices across the entire range.

Apple iPad Memorial Day sale deals
We've been testing and reviewing iPads for over a decade, and we've had almost ever model in our lab in that time. We also track prices, and while the Memorial Day sale isn't Prime Day or Black Friday, the deals are just as good this year.

We're currently seeing prices that match or beat the historic record lows on almost all models, including the newly updated 2025 version of the basic iPad, which was released in March. That now starts at just $349 $299 at Best Buy. And For pros looking for a laptop replacement for working on the go, the mighty 13in M4 iPad Pro is reduced by $220 at Amazon. That takes it to $1,079 – $20 cheaper than the previous lowest price on record.

Apple iPad Air (2025, M3)
Our top pick
Apple iPad Air (2025, M3): was $799 now $699 at Amazon

Save $100: We think the new 2025 M3 iPad Air is the best iPad for most people thanks to its balance of price, features and power. The M3 chip makes it powerful enough to handle creative apps like Photoshop and even video editing, and Apple Pencil Pro support makes it a great option for sketching.

Read more: See our full iPad Air M3 review

Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799 | B&H Photo: also $699

View Deal
Apple iPad (2025, 128GB)
Great value
Apple iPad (2025, 128GB): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy

Save $50: This is the most recent iPad and was only released in March of this year. It's a fairly iterative update on the previous 2022 version, adding a faster chip, supports faster WiFi and, most importantly, starts with 128GB of storage instead of the measly 64GB that came with its predecessor.

Read more: See our full 2025 iPad review

Price check: Apple: $349 | Amazon: also $299

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4, 2024)
For pros
Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,076.98 at Amazon

Save $222.02: This is the best deal we've seen yet on the supremely powerful M4-chipped iPad Pro. Release a year ago, it remains the most powerful iPad yet and could even stand in for a laptop for video editing and 3D art. It's super slim, has a bright OLED display and responsive Apple Pencil Pro support. Amazon also has $100 off the 11-inch model, now $899.

Read more: See our full iPad Pro M4 review

Price check: Apple: $1,299 | Best Buy: $1,099

View Deal
