OFF TOPIC: the latest MacBook Air has $150 off at Amazon! (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) I know this is a blog on Memorial Day iPad deals, but it would be amiss not to point out that Amazon currently has some pretty incredible deals running on Apple's newest MacBook Airs too. Several configurations have those coupon boxes showing on them right now. Tick them and you can save up to $161 off the M4 laptops, which were only released in March and which we already rated as excellent value considering that they're $100 cheaper than the previous generation's starting price AND start at 16GB of memory (see our M4 MacBook Air review). MacBook Air 13in (M4, 16GB) : was $999 now US$849.99 at Amazon

: was now US$849.99 at Amazon MacBook Air 13in (M4, 24GB) : was $1,399 now $1,237.18 at Amazon

: was now $1,237.18 at Amazon MacBook Air 15in (M4, 16GB): was $1,199 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

What about deals on older iPads? (Image credit: Apple) You'd think the best Memorial Day deals would be previous-generation iPads, right? But it doesn't often work out like that these days since retailers don't tend to have a large amount of old stock to shift, and the extra saving is often so small that it doesn't make much sense. This deal at Woot on the 2022 12.9in M2 iPad Pro is tempting, though. It works out at $207 cheaper than the Memorial Day price on the current M4 model that I've listed above. You have to bear in mind that the 2022 model doesn't have the OLED display or Apple Pencil Pro support of the newer generation. You might prefer to save a bit more and go for the new M3 Air, but this Pro does have a brighter XDR display. 12.9in iPad Pro (M2, 2022, 128GB): was $1,099 now $869 at Woot

How do Memorial Day iPad deals compare to other sales? At Creative Bloq, we track the best prices on creative tech during all the main sale events each year. The best deals are usually during Black Friday, Amazon's Prime Day and in the sales just after Christmas. Memorial Day has traditionally been more about home and garden deals, but that's starting to change, and this year's iPad deals show that. The deals I've listed above match if not beat the iPad sale deals we expect to see during the big events – and they're on the newest generations of each model. We saw the previous iPad fall as cheap as $279 during the major sale events last year, but it was released in 2022. The A16-chipped model was only released in March of this year, so $50 off is a good deal. As for the iPad Airs, we saw up to $100 off all of the M2-chipped generation last year. The M3 upgrades have only been out for two months, and already there's $100 off in at least one colour of the 13in model at Amazon and B&H Photo. As for the M4 Pro, the best discount we had seen until now was $200 off the 13in model. Today's Memorial Day deal at Amazon beats that by $22. Meanwhile the iPad mini prices at Amazon and Best Buy have been around before but haven't been beaten yet. iPad 11in (A16 chip, 2025): $349 $299.99 at Best Buy

Opt for space gray to save $100 in the Memorial Day iPad Air M3 deals at Amazon and B&H Photo (Image credit: Apple) If you're not finding those $100 off Memorial Day iPad Air deals, check the different colours. For the base 128GB configuration, both Amazon and B&H Photo have $100 off on the space gray colour only. Some other colours have up to $70 off. That's probably because they have more stock in that colour, which makes sense since it's the most neutral option.

Where's the best place to find Memorial Day iPad deals? I've linked to all of the best current deals above, but if you're wondering which retailers to check, Amazon and Best Buy are fairly close. Amazon's now matching Best Buy's deals on the new 2025 iPad and the iPad mini, and it's also beating Best Buy on price by $22 for the 13in M4 iPad Pro, and by up to $100 on the new M3 iPad Airs, which are still full price at Best Buy. Just in: B&H Photo is now matching Apple's discounts on M3 iPad Air! iPad Air 13in (2025, M3) : from $799 $699 at B&H Photo

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden) Here are more record-low prices! Amazon has just dropped Memorial Day iPad deals on the new M3 iPad Air, with $70 off the 11in version and up to $100 off the 13in versions. We reviewed this one back in April and hailed it a Pro in all but name. The extra processing grunt of the M3 over the 2024 M2 version makes using apps like Affinity Photo and the iPad versions of Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve much more viable, and the Apple Pencil Pro makes it ideal for sketching too – ad at almost half the price of the more powerful M4 Pros. iPad Air 11in (M3, 2025): $599 $529 at Amazon

iPad Air 13in (M3, 2025): $799 $699 at Amazon