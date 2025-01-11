I can't believe our favourite monitor for creatives is down to just $699
This BenQ monitor is the perfect mix of rich features and value for money.
All creatives need a good computer and – especially if image fidelity is important to you – an excellent monitor. And right now our top pick of monitors for creatives is on sale. You can get the BenQ PD2725U down from $799 to $699 over at Amazon.
I like this deal, and this monitor, for a couple reasons. First, the tech experts at Creative Bloq have declared that it is the overall best of the monitors for graphic artists. Its exquisite colour accuracy, sleek design, wide connection options and value for money all add up to making this a shining star amongst the thousands of monitor options out there. The second reason is that I use this monitor as my main office display, and I absolutely love it. Let's dig into the details of the deal...
BenQ PD2725U: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon
Save $100
Key features: 27-inch 4K display | 3840 x 2160 resolution | 18.3 pounds | 240Hz | 2 x HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports x 3, and 4-port USB hub | IPS panel | 100% sRGB; 100% Rec.709; 95% P3 colour gamut
Release Date: March 2021
Price history: This monitor may have come out in 2021, but BenQ has cleverly kept to the adage of not trying to fix things that aren't broken. And the PD2725U is still the overall monitor that we recommend to digital creatives. It's just got excellent colour coverage and a beautifully crisp display. It's an excellent monitor.
Review consensus: TechRadar:
For help looking for more deals on creative kit, see our automated deals finder below:
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.