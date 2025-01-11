All creatives need a good computer and – especially if image fidelity is important to you – an excellent monitor. And right now our top pick of monitors for creatives is on sale. You can get the BenQ PD2725U down from $799 to $699 over at Amazon.

I like this deal, and this monitor, for a couple reasons. First, the tech experts at Creative Bloq have declared that it is the overall best of the monitors for graphic artists. Its exquisite colour accuracy, sleek design, wide connection options and value for money all add up to making this a shining star amongst the thousands of monitor options out there. The second reason is that I use this monitor as my main office display, and I absolutely love it. Let's dig into the details of the deal...

BenQ PD2725U: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Key features: 27-inch 4K display | 3840 x 2160 resolution | 18.3 pounds | 240Hz | 2 x HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports x 3, and 4-port USB hub | IPS panel | 100% sRGB; 100% Rec.709; 95% P3 colour gamut Release Date: March 2021 Price history: This monitor may have come out in 2021, but BenQ has cleverly kept to the adage of not trying to fix things that aren't broken. And the PD2725U is still the overall monitor that we recommend to digital creatives. It's just got excellent colour coverage and a beautifully crisp display. It's an excellent monitor. Review consensus: TechRadar:



