Got a new Apple device? Here are a few top tips to get you started

News
By
published

From creative apps to protective cases, get the most out of your new Apple product in the New Year.

Apple Xmas event Battersea
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

If you're one of the millions (we're guessing) of people who have received a new Apple product for Christmas, whether you bought it yourself or have been gifted it by a loved one, you're probably wondering how to get started with it. You'll need to contain the excitement for just a moment and hold your horses, especially if you're new to the Apple ecosystem as it's important not to rush the setup process.

We have some suggestions of the very first things you should be doing with your new Apple product, some are super important and others are more optional. For example, if you own one of the best iPhones for photography then I can't stress enough how important it is to GET A CASE. Plenty of people think they can skip this step and that it's not a big deal – but trust me – accidents can happen as soon as you take your shiny (and expensive) new iPhone out of the box.

Image 1 of 3
Apple Xmas event Battersea
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1