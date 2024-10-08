I've just spotted 30% off the Samsung Galaxy S9+, but it can't last

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the most recent in the range, and the biggest tablet that Samsung produce. So I was not expecting to see a whopping 30% off the 512GB model for this Prime Day in October. Right now you can get it down from $1,119.99 to $778.99 at Amazon, saving you $341. And if the last S9+ deal that I saw is anything to go by, I don't think this deal will last long.

As this tablet is our top pick for media in the best tablets with a stylus buying guide, I'd go so far as to say this is the best Prime Day deal that I've seen so far. When it comes to a quality product, which is new, desirable, and that we have personally tried and tested and found to be awesome, it ticks all the boxes.

We previously reported on the 256GB model down from $999 to $699, but that deal has long gone. The best you can get on the 256GB model right now is down from $999 to $749 over at Amazon. So that makes this deal the best S9+ deal available right now.

The best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi

Was: $1,119.99

Now: $778.99

Save: $341 Overview: This is the latest in the Galaxy Tab lineup, and it's a beauty. It's got a large, colourful display, which runs at 120Hz for all you gamers reading. It's also got a premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This also comes with a beautiful AMOLED Screen and S Pen included. It's a digital artist's dream (and a hell of a lot cheaper than the iPad Pro). Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB | SSD: 512GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Release date: July 26, 2023 Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra. Price comparison: Samsung: $999.99 Review Consensus: We've yet to review the Samsung Tab S9+ model, however, we loved its sibling, the S9 Ultra, and our reviewer described it as a multitasking marvel. There are minor differences spec-wise between the S9 Ultra and S9+ models, with display size being the most notable difference. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.