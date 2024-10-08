I've just spotted 30% off the Samsung Galaxy S9+, but it can't last

By
published

It's one of our favourite tablets with a stylus right now, and you can save $341.

Teh Samsung Galaxy S9+ is on sale.
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the most recent in the range, and the biggest tablet that Samsung produce. So I was not expecting to see a whopping 30% off the 512GB model for this Prime Day in October. Right now you can get it down from $1,119.99 to $778.99 at Amazon, saving you $341. And if the last S9+ deal that I saw is anything to go by, I don't think this deal will last long.

As this tablet is our top pick for media in the best tablets with a stylus buying guide, I'd go so far as to say this is the best Prime Day deal that I've seen so far. When it comes to a quality product, which is new, desirable, and that we have personally tried and tested and found to be awesome, it ticks all the boxes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFiWas: $1,119.99Now: Save: $341

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi
Was: $1,119.99
Now: $778.99
Save: $341

Overview: This is the latest in the Galaxy Tab lineup, and it's a beauty. It's got a large, colourful display, which runs at 120Hz for all you gamers reading. It's also got a premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This also comes with a beautiful AMOLED Screen and S Pen included. It's a digital artist's dream (and a hell of a lot cheaper than the iPad Pro).

Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB | SSD: 512GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 |

Release date: July 26, 2023

Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra.

Price comparison: Samsung: $999.99

Review Consensus: We've yet to review the Samsung Tab S9+ model, however, we loved its sibling, the S9 Ultra, and our reviewer described it as a multitasking marvel. There are minor differences spec-wise between the S9 Ultra and S9+ models, with display size being the most notable difference.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world.

