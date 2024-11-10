This 1987 video from predicts 2024 tech – and is (mostly) impressively accurate

Sure, there's a shaky start. But you'll recognise a lot here.

Past predictions of future technology were often way off the mark (hover cars and food in pill form come to mind). But a Tomorrow's World video from 1987 has been shared that is impressively accurate – after a shaky start involving a temperature adapting business suit.

With tech predictions ranging from fingerprint sensors to portable printers (well, a fax machine, but it's pretty close), there's a lot that's recognisable here (and all in the design aesthetic of the best retro games consoles). Shared by Instagram user fishfry0, it's garnered a lot of positive responses, with users commenting on the smartwatches, keys and VR headset. I've shared the slightly longer YouTube version below (uploaded by Boson TV). Note the under-the-tongue health sensors that can be recognised in our modern smartwatches. Take a look for yourself below.

