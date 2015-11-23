365typo book is a must-have for type lovers

Top typographers share their thoughts on the future in this fantastic book

If the reactions to the biggest logo designs of 2015 are anything to go by, typography can generate strong opinions from even the most casual of graphic designers. To get a behind the scenes insight into the industry itself, 365typo has collected type-based stories from the past 12 months.

Published in collaboration with Association Typographique International, the 365 stories in this beefy book focus on key events from the last year, latest developments, and predictions of what the future holds for typographers.

Functioning as an important research tool for typographers everywhere, 365typo features 100 contributors, including Fiona Ross, Bill Gardner, Sonja Knecht and many more. Get a glimpse of what to expect with the video and images below.

The book is the brainchild of Typo Magazine

Typographers from all around the world have contributed

[via Design Taxi]

