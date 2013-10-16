3D typography creates eye-popping numbers

When it comes to creating your next font, you'll often turn to your trusty Moleskine, notepad, tablet or computer screen. However, London based designer Marcel Piekarski decided to do things a little differently - leaving the screen and using materials such as glass and plastic.

"Whilst at Mainframe I was asked to design the cover of the September issue of Televisual," Piekarski recalls. "Having initially created the numbers as a personal project I then developed them for this project".

Each number is rendered on a different background for an inspiring and gorgeous effect. Working as a 3D animated marvel as well as perfectly formed for print design, Piekarski has certainly come up trumps in the typography stakes.

