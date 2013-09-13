Intricate typography sculptures bring letters to life

Sabeena Karnik produces gorgeous calligraphy inspried 3D sculptures

Here at Creative Bloq, we've noticed that you're all huge fans of paper art and typography. So, when we stumbled across the work of Mumbai based designer Sabeena Karnik, we just had to share it with you. Combining both typography and paper art, we're sure you're going to love it as much as we do.

Specialising in paper sculpturing and acrylic murals, Karnik loves to work with paper and exploring its 'endless possibilities'. Creating 3D, calligraphy inspired typography sculptures, Karnik has produced a number of illustrations for magazines across the world.

Her creations are both beautiful and intricate, proving that you need a lot of patience to complete a series such as this. Bursting with colour and attention to detail, these projects are certainly the love child of paper art and typography.

See more paper art calligraphy over on Sabeena's Behance page.

Have you seen an inspiring typography project? Let us know in the comments box below!