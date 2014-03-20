If you love beer and typography, you need these drinking glasses

Madison was created by the designer behind 55 Hi's - and named after his dog

If we spot any interesting uses of typography around the creative world, we like to take a second look. And when they're from New York-based Ross Moody, the man behind 55 Hi's, and involve beer and whisky... well, you'd need a pack of wolves with a restraining order to keep us away.

Madison Glass Co is Moody's latest project, which sees the typography-obsessed illustrator move away from paper-based products like the A-Z of dogs poster and junk food calendar and into limited-edition glassware. And very lovely it is too. The stylish typography has been created by Riley Cran, and was designed to give a hint of Marshall amp logo but has a unique flavour of its own.

And it doesn't stop at glasses - storage jars are available with a very cheeky slogan, especially if you are keeping flour in them...

Check out the full range at the Madison Glass Co website.