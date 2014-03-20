Topics

If you love beer and typography, you need these drinking glasses

Now you can toast typographically with these awesome and cheeky pieces of glassware.

Madison was created by the designer behind 55 Hi's - and named after his dog

If we spot any interesting uses of typography around the creative world, we like to take a second look. And when they're from New York-based Ross Moody, the man behind 55 Hi's, and involve beer and whisky... well, you'd need a pack of wolves with a restraining order to keep us away.

Madison Glass Co is Moody's latest project, which sees the typography-obsessed illustrator move away from paper-based products like the A-Z of dogs poster and junk food calendar and into limited-edition glassware. And very lovely it is too. The stylish typography has been created by Riley Cran, and was designed to give a hint of Marshall amp logo but has a unique flavour of its own.

And it doesn't stop at glasses - storage jars are available with a very cheeky slogan, especially if you are keeping flour in them...

Check out the full range at the Madison Glass Co website.

