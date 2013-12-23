The drop cap like you've never seen it before

A sense of fun combined with incredible attention to detail

We know that many of you adore typography - fonts in their many inspirational forms that provide an endless array of creativity and design. However, step back and you'll see that drop cap designs are an artform in themselves - catching the eye of the reader upon first glance and showcasing the meaning of the text ahead.

Israel based designer Sveta Dorosheva has designed a wide range of drop caps for a variety of books and magazines over the years, and here we showcase just a few examples of her incredible work.

The intricate attention to detail in each of the illustrations had us gawping in awe. Creating a whole host of characters for each letter truly brings them to life and gives a whole new meaning to typography.

See more incredible work over on Sveta Dorosheva's website.

