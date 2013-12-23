Topics

The drop cap like you've never seen it before

Typography reaches new heights with these gorgeously illustrated drop cap designs by Sveta Dorosheva.

drop cap designs

A sense of fun combined with incredible attention to detail

We know that many of you adore typography - fonts in their many inspirational forms that provide an endless array of creativity and design. However, step back and you'll see that drop cap designs are an artform in themselves - catching the eye of the reader upon first glance and showcasing the meaning of the text ahead.

Israel based designer Sveta Dorosheva has designed a wide range of drop caps for a variety of books and magazines over the years, and here we showcase just a few examples of her incredible work.

The intricate attention to detail in each of the illustrations had us gawping in awe. Creating a whole host of characters for each letter truly brings them to life and gives a whole new meaning to typography.

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

drop cap designs

See more incredible work over on Sveta Dorosheva's website.

