Font of the day: Americane

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Americane by Hannes von Döhren

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is Americane by type designer Hannes von Dohren. Available from MyFonts, Americane is described as being 'strong, decided and edgy. Inspired by the old wood type specimen books, this font delivers some glorious vibes of the handcrafted values from the pioneers'.

Americane is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can benefit from an 80 per cent discount on the entire family until 4 April, 2015.

