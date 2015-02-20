Font of the day: Bassanova

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bassanova by Julia Bausenhardt

You'd have to have been hiding under a rock for the last few decades to not recognise whose work influenced this design. A dynamic display font created by type designer Julia Bausenhardt, Bassanova was inspired by none other than legendary graphic designer Saul Bass and the lettering on his Love in the Afternoon poster. "The font captures the minimalistic, yet very distinct look that is so typical for his designs," Bausenhardt comments.

Bassanova is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

