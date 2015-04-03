Font of the day: Battle Cry

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Battle Cry from Comicraft

Looking for a font to accompany your comic designs? Look no further that Battle Cry from Comicraft.

The team comments on HypeForType: "As Titans clash in the final battle of good versus evil, man versus machine, God versus mortal and Coke versus Pepsi, ace lettering artist, Ferran Delgado from Spain teams up with our very own John 'JG' Roshell for one last attack on the assembled cover lettering styles of Yore. Fill your lungs and prepare for... BATTTTTTLECRRRRRYYYYY!"

Battle Cry is available to purchase from font foundry HypeforType.

