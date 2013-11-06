Font of the day: Desire

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Desire by Charles Borges de Oliveira

Charles Borges de Oliveira is a lettering artist and a type designer at Borges Lettering. He is also the man behind today's beautiful font of choice Desire. The design features 644 alternate letters, 98 ligatures, 8 flourishes and 6 catchwords, offering an expansive set of options to create logos, headlines and titling.

Desire is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can currently take advantage of a 10% discount until November 15, 2013.

