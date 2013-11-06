Topics

Font of the day: Desire

By () Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Desire by Charles Borges de Oliveira.

Desire by Charles Borges de Oliveira

Charles Borges de Oliveira is a lettering artist and a type designer at Borges Lettering. He is also the man behind today's beautiful font of choice Desire. The design features 644 alternate letters, 98 ligatures, 8 flourishes and 6 catchwords, offering an expansive set of options to create logos, headlines and titling.

Desire is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can currently take advantage of a 10% discount until November 15, 2013.

