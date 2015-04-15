Font of the day: Dogtown

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

The 100 best free fonts to download today

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Dogtown by Simon Stratford

Today's typeface of choice, Dogtown, was created by web designer Simon Stratford. "This new font has texture," he comments. "Bags of texture. I finally figured out a way to add a massive amount of detail to a font, without it killing my computer. Perhaps too much detail. The intention was to make Dogtown look more random and less repetitive, more like natural letterpress printing."

You can test drive Dogtown for the price of a tweet or buy the full version for just $10.

