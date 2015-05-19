Font of the day: FS Clerkenwell

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

FS Clerkenwell from Fontsmith

Home to more creative businesses and architects per square mile than anywhere else on the planet, Clerkenwell – a central area of London – is a true design hub. Today, Clerkenwell Design Week kicks off and one of its long-standing residents, leading type foundry Fontsmith, is celebrating with a brilliant typography offer.

The Fontsmith team created FS Clerkenwell in 2003, after designer Ian Whalley walked the streets of Clerkenwell, capturing the fragments of conversations he heard on the streets.

Now, for Clerkenwell Design Week only (19-21 May), if you purchase any of Fontsmith's London fonts – FS Hackney, FS Pimlico and award-winning FS Millbank – you'll get FS Clerkenwell for free.

