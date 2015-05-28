Font of the day: Hurme Geometric Sans No.4

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free script fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hurme Geometric Sans No.4 by Toni Hurme

Hurme Geometric Sans is a series of font families and today we're showcasing No.4, which includes seven weights. The most flamboyant of the HGS series, No.4 features simple geometric swash alternates and curved tails.

An elegant typeface, Hurme Geometric Sans No.4 is great for stationery, packaging, logos and much more. The typeface is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

