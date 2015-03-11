Font of the day: Kurversbrug

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kurversbrug by Ramiro Espinoza

Today's bold typeface of choice was created by graphic designer Ramiro Espinoza of digital type foundry Re-Type. "Kurversbrug is a revival of the famous letters that appear on Amsterdam’s bridges," Espinoza comments on MyFonts. "Although many corrections were made in order to improve its performance on paper, the original look is still intact. Kurversbrug is a font suitable for posters and idiosyncratic typographic works."

Kurversbrug is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

