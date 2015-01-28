Font of the day: Neo-Noire

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Neo-Noire by James White

Today's typeface of choice is Neo-Noire by visual artist James White. "I started using custom brush-80s lettering in my work around 3 years ago, and have constantly been getting the "What font is that?" question," White comments on his website.

"Truth is, the font never existed at all. I would create the letters in Illustrator from scratch each time, or re-use letters I already made. So after some time, I decided to develop the font and bring it to you for use in your work."

Neo-Noire is available to purchase from the Signal Noise store.

Liked this? Read these!