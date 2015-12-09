Font of the day: Quattrocento Sans

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Quattrocento Sans

Quattrocento Sans is a simple, elegant typeface from the team at Impallari Type. Warm and readable, Quattrocento Sans is great for a variety of digital and print projects, highly suited to body copy and headlines.

Quattrocento Sans is available to download for free over on HypeForType.

