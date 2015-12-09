Topics

Font of the day: Quattrocento Sans

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Quattrocento Sans from Impallari Type, which is free to download.

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Quattrocento Sans

Quattrocento Sans is a simple, elegant typeface from the team at Impallari Type. Warm and readable, Quattrocento Sans is great for a variety of digital and print projects, highly suited to body copy and headlines.

Quattrocento Sans is available to download for free over on HypeForType.

