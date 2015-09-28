Font of the day: Robinson

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Robinson by Mehmet Reha Tugcu

Kicking off our fonts of the day this week is display typeface Robinson by designer Mehmet Reha Tugcu. Inspired by vintage newspaper titles, this bold typeface was designed with magazines and posters in mind.

Robinson is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Liked this? Read these!