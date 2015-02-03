Font of the day: Texta

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Texta from Latinotype

Described as 'a sans for all', today's typeface of choice, Texta, was created by the team at digital type foundry Latinotype. The Latinotype websites states, 'Through studying humanists' models from Edward Johnston to Adrian Frutiger and the Gothic Alphabet made by sign painters comes Texta, a contemporary, rational, transparent and useful Sans to compose all kind of texts'.

Texta is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from a whopping 92 per cent discount on the entire family.

Liked this? Read these!