Typography lovers will adore this delightful wine

The classic typeface was the inspiration behind this limited edition Spanish wine

We've seen many weird and wonderful uses for Helvetica over the years, but here's some packaging design that really tickles our typography-obsessed fancy.

Madrid web design studio Wild Wild Web has teamed up with Spanish wine merchants Vinorama to create what they call their "tribute to the queen of the typefaces", Helvetica Wine.

Making a beautiful case for the power of screen printing, 1,300 limited edition bottles were produced of the 'Sans-Serif Wine', and we especially love the attention to detail in the packaging, which carries through from the label to the corks.

