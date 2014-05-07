Topics

Typography lovers will adore this delightful wine

By () Graphic design  

If you like your drink with a side order of sans-serifs, then you'll love Helvetica Wine.

Helvetica wine

The classic typeface was the inspiration behind this limited edition Spanish wine

We've seen many weird and wonderful uses for Helvetica over the years, but here's some packaging design that really tickles our typography-obsessed fancy.

Madrid web design studio Wild Wild Web has teamed up with Spanish wine merchants Vinorama to create what they call their "tribute to the queen of the typefaces", Helvetica Wine.

Making a beautiful case for the power of screen printing, 1,300 limited edition bottles were produced of the 'Sans-Serif Wine', and we especially love the attention to detail in the packaging, which carries through from the label to the corks.

Helvetica wine

Helvetica wine

Helvetica wine

Helvetica wine

Have you spotted a great use of packaging design? Let us know in the comments below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles