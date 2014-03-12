Typographic jokes will put a smile on your face

This gorgeous typography project is anything but a joke

We've seen some great projects using typography as art in our time, and here's one that will put a smile on your face.

Award-winning illustrator Andy Smith's project brings to life 18 pages of jokes with the kind of beautifully playful and quirky typography that's won him big name clients such as Nike, Orange and Sony PSP.

The book has been risograph-printed in a limited run of 400, with a stunning screenprinted and varnished cover, and the whole thing looks pretty darn wonderful. You can also buy a series of prints and coasters based on some of the designs.

Buy the joke book and see more of Smith's work over on his website. He is currently exhibiting at the Soma Gallery.

Have you got a project that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!