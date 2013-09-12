Topics

Scrabble Typography launches stunning second edition

By Graphic design  

Like typography? Like Scrabble? Then you'll love this new edition of Scrabble Typography, now more beautifully type-inspired than ever.

Type lovers - if you haven't heard of Scrabble Typography then you're in for a treat. Designed by Andrew Capener, it reinvents the famous board with an emphasis on beautiful typography. Using 15 fonts that have never before been used on any Scrabble set, the letters are juxtaposed against the beautiful maple wood of the tiles.

This latest limited edition also comes with a built-in lazy susan, with a non-slip surface on the back of each tile. A beautiful walnut cover reveals a maple base with cork lining and compartments to store all of the deluxe components, along with solid walnut tile racks and solid walnut timer end caps. All in all, it's the most beautiful edition of Scrabble we've ever seen!

Purchase Scrabble Typography over on Winning Solution.

