Sweet ident for indie rock show

Agape Soul TV (ASTV) is a new web video channel based in Maryland showcasing hip hop, pop, neo soul and alternative rock with a Christian influence. When the channel started a new web video series called indie_atmosphere, they wanted a slick introduction to tie all the different videos together.

Type in motion

Wyoming guitarist Trevor Cochrene composed a guitar riff and then documentary maker N. Johnson filmed him playing it on both guitar and djembe (a type of African drum).

Says Johnson: "I added a little motion tracking typography and some other effects, and here you have it." The effect is subtle - so subtle you almost don't notice it's a visual effect, and all the more effective for it.

Liked this? Read these!