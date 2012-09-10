Topics

Sweet ident for indie rock show

By Typography  

Check out the subtle but effective use of motion tracking typography on this web video ident for an indie rock show.

Agape Soul TV (ASTV) is a new web video channel based in Maryland showcasing hip hop, pop, neo soul and alternative rock with a Christian influence. When the channel started a new web video series called indie_atmosphere, they wanted a slick introduction to tie all the different videos together.

Type in motion

Wyoming guitarist Trevor Cochrene composed a guitar riff and then documentary maker N. Johnson filmed him playing it on both guitar and djembe (a type of African drum).

Says Johnson: "I added a little motion tracking typography and some other effects, and here you have it." The effect is subtle - so subtle you almost don't notice it's a visual effect, and all the more effective for it.

