Laser-cut puzzle celebrates the beauty of fonts

Teach your kids about the finer fonts in life

The array of fonts on offer for designers is astounding and here at Creative Bloq, we love any product that celebrates their variety. This gorgeously crafted puzzle was designed by Italian designer Looodus and showcases 26 inspiring typography offerings.

The concept for the puzzle, like many of Looodus's products, are inspired by her baby daughter and the real life experience of being a first time parent. The fonts were selected to be appropriate for their shape and size but also have a special place in the world of design.

It's a gorgeous use of typography and a brilliant tribute to the better fonts of the world. With three colour schemes to choose from, these are the kind of puzzles that are perfect for big and small kids alike.

[via Gizmodo]

