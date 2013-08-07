Typography-laden tables showcase trending music

Going for a pint in your local pub usually means a few friends, good conversation and if you're lucky, some beautiful surroundings. What you might not expect is a table laden with beautiful typography that invites you to plug in your headphones.

As part of their new urban headphones campaign, 'You Need To Hear This', Philips unveiled tables you need to hear. Pub-goers across east London got a chance to listen to trending music curated specifically for the neighbourhood they were in just by plugging their headphones into bespoke tables.

Created by Bristol-based designer Ged Palmer, each table featured hand illustrated typography and iconography inspired by its neighbourhood. The handmade surfaces were crafted using three types of wood: American oak, fumed oak and maple, with each using a range of techniques including marquetry, laser etching, wood burning and hand distressing.

See more beautiful typography by Ged over on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen an inspiring installation? Let us know in the comments box below!