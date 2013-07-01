Swoopy typeface inspired by wind and sea

A company trip to the beach inspired YWFT Swell - a new and experimental handset type by Jackkrit Anantakul. Michael Paul Young is creative director at YouWorkForThem, the website that's behind the typeface. "We were inspired by the ideas of the ocean and wind creating letterforms," Young says, "but not necessarily legible letterforms."

This is the YWFT way, Young adds - championing explorative type design ahead of legibility. "We typically focus more on form than function," he says. "There is no need for us to be drawing the next Nimbus or Bodoni that is legible at seven point on screen.

"We have the freedom and time to explore areas of type that most do not. It's been that way for 11 years."

This showcase first appeared in Computer Arts issue 215.

