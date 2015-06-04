Build a to-do app with this free UI kit

From the makers of InVision comes Do, a UI kit for to-do apps with over 250 UI elements, 130 screens and 10 unique themes.

With a clean, minimal yet colourful style, the kit is Retina-ready and remixable; versatile enough to build all kinds of apps.

Its makers recommend you use it with InVision, making it easy for clients to work through your prototypes. Either way you can download the Do UI kit for free over on the InVision website, and it doesn't force you to share.

