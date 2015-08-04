Build a slick news app with this free UI kit

Now is a clean, minimal UI kit seen here in mobile format

From the makers of InVision comes Now, a UI kit for desktop and mobile applications with over 180 UI elements, 35 custom icons and 52 templates.

With a clean, minimal yet bold style, the kit is perfect for news and publishing applications but is versatile enough for you to create all kinds of web, tablet and phone apps.

Its makers recommend you use it with InVision, making it easy for clients to work through your prototypes. Either way you can download the Now UI kit for free over on the InVision website, and it doesn't force you to share.

The Now UI kit looks great on tablets

And here is how it looks on web

