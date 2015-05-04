Free ebook: Creative Consistency in UI Design

Download this free ebook today!

Why it's important

Consistency makes a world of difference to your user, separating an intuitive interface that puts them at ease, and one that confuses them to where they don’t bother. But as valuable as familiarity is, so too is individuality and breaking from the herd. The art of consistency is a delicate one, so it’s helpful to know a few guidelines.

In this free ebook, you’ll learn the secrets of:

Why a lack of consistency was listed as one of the most egregious UX errors

How consistency with other sites and apps can save your user time on learnability

Why internal consistency is essential, but unfortunately neglected

When to break the mould and deviate from the “normal” way of doing things

How slight variations can draw attention to specific elements without being jarring

What UI patterns are and how they can save your project

