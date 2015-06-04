The 10 best web design podcasts of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prize in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Podcast of the Year. We list our shortlist below, based on nominations from the public, and we invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

CTRL+CLICK CAST inspects the web for you by featuring diverse voices from the industry’s leaders and innovators, who tackle everything from design, code and content management systems, to culture and business challenges. Hosted by Lea Alcantara and Emily Lewis.

Responsive Web Design Podcast is co-hosted by Karen McGrane and Ethan Marcotte. In each episode, Karen and Ethan interview the people who make responsive redesigns happen.

Jen Simmons speaks with world experts on changing technologies and the future of the web.

The Businessology Show is a podcast about the business of design and the design of business, hosted by CPA/coach Jason Blumer and designer/advisor Dan Mall.

A weekly show about the people who design our favorite products, hosted by Bryn Jackson and Brian Lovin.

