Learn how to delight your website visitors with this free ebook

Your site may feature exemplary usability, but unless it appeals to your users emotionally, it will always be lacking. Delightful design isn’t just about flowery imagery or gimmicky features — it’s about going beyond giving your user something they need, and giving them something they crave.
When a design is delightful, it surprises users with a magical usability that borders on mind-reading. Everything works effortlessly, delivering a smooth experience in an emotionally engaging visual interface.
Demystifying Delightful Interaction Design — a free e-book by the wireframing and prototyping app UXPin — deconstructs the otherwise abstract concept of delightful design. This ebook covers the theory and best practices around designing that elusive “magic” that keeps users coming back for more.
This e-book compiles the best advice on the topic and compacts it into a 70+ page quick-reference resource. It analyzes the sites of 24 top companies such as MailChimp, Virgin America, Bitly, and Medium. The e-book uncovers:
- Tactics for designing usability, functionality, and delight for the strongest experience possible
- Tips for making any website or app experience more delightful and attractive for users
- Mistakes even veteran designers can make when adding personality to interfaces
- The 5 elements that separate an effective delightful interface from one that tries too hard to be clever
