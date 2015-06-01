Free guide to the use of white space in design

Download this free book today!

'Less is more' is a fundamental principle that gives white space its strength. By adding or subtracting empty space around certain elements you can draw/repel attention, highlight their importance, and even exude certain moods, such as elegance.

White space – or negative space as it's also known – is a highly misunderstood and underappreciated component of proper UI design.

And this free ebook from the makers of UXPin, Zen of White Space in Web UI Design, clarifies its importance and explain its application, using 14 real examples from companies like Apple, Lever, Wanderlust, Sketchapp, and more.

Reading this book will teach you:

The principles that govern white space, taken from the history of aesthetics, and applied to web design

The differences between compositional, visual, and textual white space

How to create visual hierarchy and draw attention with white space

How to build a comprehensive and attractive layout structure

Why white space is especially important for single page sites

The power of spacing for grouping, chunking, and navigation

