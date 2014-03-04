5 free UI kits to download today

When you're building a website, you often don't have time to create unique, custom user-interface elements such as buttons and arrows. There are tons of great sets to download online - and some of them are even free. But finding the best ones amongst all the mediocre takes time in itself, bringing you back to square one.

So to help you out, here we bring together five of the best UI sets to download for free. Enjoy!

A great UI kit to help you get started

This UI kit is packed with all the elements you would need for a website, from menus to checkboxes, progress bars and sliders, tooltips and many more. Extremely useful for when you're getting started with a new website design.

Follow the flat UI trend with this handy PSD, free to use for commercial work

Want to make you publishing platform more attractive? Check out this flat UI kit that includes a free PSD specifically designed for blogs. Free to download and use in any type of project, whether personal or commercial.

This UI kit has some truly beautiful designs for you to use in your web projects

A simple and beautifully balanced UI kit that you can use to create a stunning user interface design for your site or blog.

Get minimal with the Minimize UI kit

Minimize is a very clean UI kit that can be a great starting point for when you're creating your own or your clients' UI. Available to download in a single PSD which means you can easily resize the elements to fit your needs.

Whether you want flat design or skeuomorphism, this kit has everything you need

Kick-start your user interface design with this complete UI kit. It comes in two versions: skeuomorphic and flat, so whatever style fits your project, you’ll be able to get started with one of these two. The kit is free to download and use in both personal and commercial projects.

