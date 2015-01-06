Sports goods site shows smart approach to UX

Digital agency Viget is known for pushing the envelope in its designs, and its site for Dick's Sporting Goods' Gear in Action campaign certainly lives up to expectations.

"The product assignment was to develop a shoppable and shareable lookbook to highlight new baseball products for the 2014 season," says co-founder and CEO Brian Williams.

The lookbook displays products in an engaging, scene-driven format that allows visitors to easily discover, share and make purchases.

"We used vector assets whenever possible," says frontend developer Chris Manning. "This allowed us to create SVG images that scale well, save on file size, and move commonly used icons to web font files to improve page load times."

Frontend developer Doug Avery stressed the challenges of creating such a unique experience: "CSS transforms were used as a way of scaling the video to solve the issue of overwhelming computer capacity."

The result is a beautiful blend of smart UX, engaging storytelling and beautiful film. What more could you ask for?

Words: Brian Hoff

Brian is the founder and creative director of Brian Hoff Design, a Philadelphia-based boutique digital agency creating web and mobile platforms and products. Follow him on Twitter at @behoff.

