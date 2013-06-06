3D art in ZBrush: Daiichi

Artist: Hasan Barjramovic

Title: Daiichi (Number One)

Software: ZBrush, 3Ds Max, V-Ray, Photoshop

“This character is called Daiichi. He is part of an elite special tactics and rescue team. ‘Daiichi’ means ‘number one’, and he excels in the art of sword and hand-to-hand combat.

“I worked on the image during breaks between other projects, and it took me roughly two months to complete. All the sculpting, topology and texturing work was done using ZBrush, and the final composition and some environment modelling and rendering was done using 3ds Max and V-Ray. There was very little procedural work required, and that was only really needed for the small scratches on the metal and carbon fibre.

“I work for a creative design agency in Denmark as a CG artist, as well as doing freelance work, and I primarily do character sculpturing and modelling. For me it’s really important to stay motivated when working, so I choose each new project really carefully.”

