The best digital art in the universe?

284 pages of high-quality and varied artwork, sorted into useful sections

Words: Rob Redman

The Ballistic series of books has a reputation for collating awe-inspiring collections of digital art. But with the proliferation of amazing images on the internet, can it maintained its place as the best place to find inspiration in the computer graphics industry? This latest volume seems to answer a resounding "yes".

Exposé 10 thrills and inspires as much as any of the earlier volumes in the series. The artwork is divided into sensible categories which, as well as making it easier to concentrate on a set subject, enables it to flow better. It's not a narrative as such but there's a sense of progression as you proceed through the book.

At $69 for the softcover edition, Exposé 10 is a great addition to any coffee table

The largest volume to date with 288 pages, and featuring 548 images by 380 artists, Exposé 10 showcases the world’s best digital art in 20 categories, including Comic/Manga; Portrait (Painted & Rendered); Fantasy; Fantasy Femmes; Architecture (Exterior & Interior); Concept Art; Environment; Matte Painting; Science Fiction; Robotic/Cyborg; Warriors & Conflict; Whimsical; Surreal; and Transport.

The images themselves vary hugely in style and production methods, but all are of a very high standard. You may have seen some of them before, but most will be fresh, original works, and having them all in one place is a joy.

No matter whether you prefer looking at images that appear completely photorealistic or if you like more impressionistic or painterly art, there's something here for every taste, from architectural visualisation work to cartoons and everything in between. There is a wide range of fantasy and sci-fi art too, which is a must in a collection like this.

As is to be expected of a collection from Ballistic, this is a high-quality product - it’s beautifully printed on quality paper, well suited to showing off the vibrant imagery, and if you're feeling flush there are two other versions to choose from: a hardback and a leather-bound edition.

