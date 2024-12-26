Inspired by Halo, this stunning sci-fi landscape is a real-time render from Unreal Engine

3D art of the week: James Naughton

Renders of a scene inspired by Halo, by James Naughton
(Image credit: James Naughton)

James Naughton is an environment artist from Manchester in the UK. His piece Installation 04 is a tribute to Halo. He used ZBrush and Blender for modelling and Unreal Engine for rendering, with SpeedTree, Substance 3D Painter, Substance 3D Designer and Photoshop all lending a hand at various stages.

If you're inspired by James’ work, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

