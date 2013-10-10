Digital firework display puts you in control

Web design guru Seb Lee-Delisle has created a firework display that you can reach out and touch without getting your fingers burned. It's called PixelPyros and it's a digital display made out of state of the art projectors, lasers and a massive screen.

Unlike other, more 'real' firework displays, what you see in the PixelPyros display is choreographed by the crowd. There's a row of bright orbs at the bottom of the giant screen, and if you reach out and touch one it'll launch a volley of virtual rockets into the sky.

Multiply this by a large number of people and you quickly end up with a scorching extravaganza that you only ever see in reality when a fireworks factory catches on fire and everything goes off at once.

Reach for the lasers! Safe as fudge.

If you like what you see and fancy having a go at making your own pretend pyrotechnics, Seb will be making the project's C++ codebase freely available on Github at a later date. For now, though, here's where you can see the big, proper version in the UK:

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Brilliant examples of kinetic typography

Projection mapping demos that will blow your mind!

Seen an amazing light show? Tell us about it in the comments!