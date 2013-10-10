Digital firework display puts you in control

Web design guru Seb Lee-Delisle has created a firework display that you can reach out and touch without getting your fingers burned. It's called PixelPyros and it's a digital display made out of state of the art projectors, lasers and a massive screen.
Unlike other, more 'real' firework displays, what you see in the PixelPyros display is choreographed by the crowd. There's a row of bright orbs at the bottom of the giant screen, and if you reach out and touch one it'll launch a volley of virtual rockets into the sky.
Multiply this by a large number of people and you quickly end up with a scorching extravaganza that you only ever see in reality when a fireworks factory catches on fire and everything goes off at once.
If you like what you see and fancy having a go at making your own pretend pyrotechnics, Seb will be making the project's C++ codebase freely available on Github at a later date. For now, though, here's where you can see the big, proper version in the UK:
- 18 October: Game City launch event, Nottingham
- 02 November: Location TBA, Brighton
- 17 November: Location TBA, Midlands
- 06 December: Festival of Light, Huddersfield
- 07 December: Festival of Light, Huddersfield
Words: Jim McCauley
