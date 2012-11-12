Superfad's ultra-cool car ad

This cool new spot for the Fiat 500 proves that car ads don't have to be dull. A gorgeous mixture of 2D and 3D animation, the ad takes the viewer on a graphic journey of the customised designs for the new Beach Cruiser and Cafe Racer Fiat 500s.

Created by full service design, interactive, and production company Superfad, it describes the 60-second ad as: 'a visual stream of consciousness taking the viewer through the inspiration and conceptualization of the new Fiat 500s.'

The perfect canvas, elements of the designs featured in the spot were applied to three models which Fiat showcased at SEMA 2012 - the huge modified car show, held each year in Las Vegas.

The Fiat 500 Beach Crusier design was showcased at the 2012 SEMA show

