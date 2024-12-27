'This was a real challenge,' says 3D artist of their pensive portrait of a soldier of the future

Popularity_Choi is a 3D character artist from Pangyo in South Korea. His piece Spine Jetpacker depicts a futuristic soldier based on concept art by Yintion J - Jiang Geping. He used an extensive selection of software on this project, including 3ds Max, ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, UVLayout, TopoGun, Marvelous Designer, FiberShop, Marmoset Toolbag and Photoshop.

(Image credit: Popularity_Choi)

Popularity_Choi says: I've always created characters for medieval fantasy concepts, so this character, which combines modern military clothing and technology, was quite a challenge for me.

For the mechanical parts, I first sketched in ZBrush using DynaMesh, referring to Keos Masons' hard-surface techniques. I then separated each part, retopologised them, and refined the details.

Specialist tool Marvelous Designer made the work of creating realistic clothing folds and wrinkles easier (Image credit: Popularity_Choi)

The modern military-style clothing needed realistic folds, so it was created using Marvelous Designer. The most enjoyable part of this project was the texturing. I had fun working on it because there were many objects with various decals engraved.

As an additional Easter egg, I also wrote the names of my favourite singers and songs on the wings. I'd like to thank Lim Jaegil for mentoring me during the project.

This test render in Marmoset Toolbag reveals the amazing level of detail across the entire model (Image credit: Popularity_Choi)

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.