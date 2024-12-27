'This was a real challenge,' says 3D artist of their pensive portrait of a soldier of the future

3D art of the week: Popularity_Choi

Popularity_Choi 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Popularity_Choi)

Popularity_Choi is a 3D character artist from Pangyo in South Korea. His piece Spine Jetpacker depicts a futuristic soldier based on concept art by Yintion J - Jiang Geping. He used an extensive selection of software on this project, including 3ds Max, ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, UVLayout, TopoGun, Marvelous Designer, FiberShop, Marmoset Toolbag and Photoshop.

If you're inspired by this artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

