This typographic alphabet must be seen to be believed

German design studio Foreal are the geniuses behind this astonishing typographic alphabet, which redefines what can be achieved with Cinema 4D.

The alphabet includes a multitude of textures, lighting environments and colours that includes liquid gold, soap bubbles and the painstakingly rendered craters of the moon on the letter D complete with an adorning astronaut.

The stunning rendering of these images is thanks in a large part to the new light mapping tool, which when combined with the irradiance caching tool produce the beautiful results seen here.

Light-mapping tool

The light mapping tool is one of a host of new tools released in the updated Cinema 4D R15 release which you can see our review of here.

However if you're new to Cinema 4D fear not because firstly a 'lite' version comes as part Adobe After Effects in the Adobe Creative Cloud so you don’t need to spend an extra dime buying the software. It’s really simple to learn and we have an article specifically to get you started here.

As for Foreal - a partnership between Benjamin Simon and Dirk Schuster who've worked with brands including Nike, Hugo Boss and WWF - they have just set up a print shop were you can buy your favourite letter.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.