Fans are blown away by solo animator's stunning Warcraft III cinematic remake

News
By
published

It was made with the software as Blizzard's original.

A still from a remaster of Warcraft 3 intro cinematic
(Image credit: Alireza Akhbariarabani via YouTube)

Fan remakes have entered a different league recently. We've seen stunning Unreal Engine remakes of Super Mario World and Zelda: Ocarina of Time, plus scenes from Nintendo's Wii Sports Resort remade in Blender.

Our latest find is a 3D animator's "remaster" of Blizzard's legendary Warcraft III cinematic intro from 2009. Alireza Akhbariarabani created entirely new models using the same 3D modelling software that Blizzard Entertainment used 15 years ago, and the result is epic.

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

