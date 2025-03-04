Fan remakes have entered a different league recently. We've seen stunning Unreal Engine remakes of Super Mario World and Zelda: Ocarina of Time, plus scenes from Nintendo's Wii Sports Resort remade in Blender.

Our latest find is a 3D animator's "remaster" of Blizzard's legendary Warcraft III cinematic intro from 2009. Alireza Akhbariarabani created entirely new models using the same 3D modelling software that Blizzard Entertainment used 15 years ago, and the result is epic.

A Tribute to a Classic - Warcraft III Opening Remaster - YouTube Watch On

Alireza Akhbariarabani is a senior generalist and 3D Animator, and a big fan of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos. As a tribute to the 2009 fantasy real-time strategy game, the creative spent six months working part time on this side project, using Autodesk's 3ds Max alongside ZBrush, Houdini, Adobe Substance 3D Painter, Terragen, Arnold, Ornatrix, and Nuke.

"The Warcraft III opening cinematic was a defining moment for me," Alireza wrote on YouTube. "When I first saw it, I was captivated by its storytelling, atmosphere, and artistry. It left such a lasting impression that I dreamed of one day remastering it myself. I finally started that journey, not just as a tribute to the incredibly talented team behind the original, but as a way to challenge myself."

The work remains very faithful to the original while showing how graphics have advanced. Fans are blown away by the dedication to the task. "The Reforged we deserved, but only get a glimpse of," one person commented. "The Use of Iroquin's footman models from skyrim is just perfection," was another opinion. Check out the original below for comparison.

Alireza has also shared a video breakdown showing the whole process involved in creating the project, from modeling and texturing in 3ds Max and ZBrush to rigging, grooming, CFX, and rendering.

Warcraft 3 Cinematic Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

You can see more of Alireza Akhbariarabani's work on ArtStation.

